The defamation lawsuit comes after an op-ed in 'the Post' in which Heard alleged abuse

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Actor Johnny Depp took to the stand for the first time, on Tuesday, in his defamation suit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

The defamation lawsuit stems from a 2018 op-ed, written by Amber Heard, in the Washington Post, in which Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard did not mention Johnny Depp by name in her op-ed, but Depp and his attorneys say that it’s a clear reference to abuse claims she made during the couple’s highly contentious divorce trial in 2016, where she asked for a restraining order.

Johnny Depp, who is most famous for his role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, denied on Tuesday, to hitting his ex-wife, calling her claims disturbing and heinous. Attorneys for Depp say the allegations have hurt the actor’s career.

While on the stand, the actor said, “I’m obsessed with the truth, so today is [my] first opportunity that I’ve been able to speak about this case in full, for the first time.”

Depp also spoke candidly about his childhood growing up with an abusive mother, who the actor said had physically abused him and his sister, constantly.

Up until Tuesday, jurors had only heard witness testimony from friends, family, and employees of Johnny Depp, who all named Amber as the aggressor. A former personal assistant to the actress, took to the stand last week, on behalf of Depp saying that the actress had spit on her, after becoming angry.

Last week, jurors were shown text messages from Johnny Depp, by Amber Heard’s attorneys, in which the actor had used a string of profanity and described wanting to get ‘revenge’ on his ex-wife. The actor apologized for those text messages, saying they were made in the “heat of the moment,” and that he was ashamed of his behavior.

The actor is expected to take the stand again on Wednesday.