DCW50 to host television debut of Gilmore Girls limited series

(DCW50) — Twenty years after its series premiere, the Gilmore Girls is returning to the CW network for a four-night miniseries. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will see Star Hollow’s cast back in action for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The series begins with Lorelai where the show left her: running the Dragonfly Inn. Emily finds herself reevaluating her relationship with her daughter after the death of her husband, Richard.

Rory has found some success in her journalism career, and she’s working through some job-related struggles. The series also brings back her circle including Lane Kim, Paris Geller and of course her husband Zack.

Various other Star Hollow characters will appear in the special. The four episodes correspond with the four seasons, beginning with Winter.

The series is directed, written and executive produced by the original series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Show Schedule: GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE (Network Television

Premiere)