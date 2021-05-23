Crowds of visitors enjoy Kings Dominion Saturday during its first reopening in over a year

DOSWELL, Va (WRIC) – Kings Dominion reopened Saturday for its 46th season after being closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hot temperatures on Saturday didn’t stop crowds of people covering the grounds at Kings Dominion for their reopening; something they haven’t seen since 2019 when the park was last fully open.

The park is still requiring reservations even for season pass holders, and they’re at 50% capacity to help ensure social distancing.

Fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask inside the park. Those over 5-years-old who are not vaccinated need to wear a mask.

Soak city won’t open until June 19 due to a lack of lifeguards, so those getting reservations for the park will need to make sure they’re checking for the ‘Kings Dominion only’ availability.

The park is hiring, using a virtual hiring process so applicants can apply and interview in-person or remotely.

Park communications manager Maggie Sellers said most of their more than 60 rides are open, but the Eiffel Tower attraction will remain closed to ensure social distancing.

“It’s an exciting day. We are finally able to open for our 46th season and it’s so refreshing to have the screams of joy back in the park and just hearing the guests walk around. It’s been quiet here and it’s nice to have that change,” Sellers said.

Governor Ralph Northam is lifting all capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements on May 28, but Sellers said park officials are still figuring out if that means the park will return to full capacity or not.