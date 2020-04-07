Beloved ‘Schitt’s Creek’ ending at its peak

by: AMANDA LEE MYERS

This image released by Pop TV shows, from left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy from the series “Schitt’s Creek.” After six seasons, “Schitt’s Creek” is coming to a close. Its last episode airs Tuesday on Pop TV. (Pop TV via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At first, it was hard to like the Rose family of “Schitt’s Creek.” The filthy rich family loses their fortune and are forced to live in a town that they bought as a joke. But since that first episode aired on Canadian television in 2015, the characters crept into the hearts of an ever-growing audience. Now at the top of its game after six seasons, “Schitt’s Creek” is coming to a close, its last episode airing on Pop TV on Tuesday.

