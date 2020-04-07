LOS ANGELES (AP) — At first, it was hard to like the Rose family of “Schitt’s Creek.” The filthy rich family loses their fortune and are forced to live in a town that they bought as a joke. But since that first episode aired on Canadian television in 2015, the characters crept into the hearts of an ever-growing audience. Now at the top of its game after six seasons, “Schitt’s Creek” is coming to a close, its last episode airing on Pop TV on Tuesday.
Beloved ‘Schitt’s Creek’ ending at its peak
by: AMANDA LEE MYERSPosted: / Updated: