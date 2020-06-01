A superhero kid with autism shines in new PBS Kids’ series

This image released by PBS Kids shows characters from the TV series “Hero Elementary,” from left, Lucita Sky, Benny Bubbles, Sara Snap and AJ Gadgets, a superhero who has the ability to make super gadgets – and who also happens to be on the Autism spectrum. The series premieres Monday, June 1 on PBS stations. (PBS Kids via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a new crop of superheroes coming to TV this summer but they may need a little seasoning. After all, they’re only in elementary school. The PBS Kids’ animated series “Hero Elementary” is set in a grade school where four superhero students are learning to master their special powers. There’s a kid who can fly but is afraid of heights. There’s a girl with the power to teleport and a boy who creates force fields of bubbles. And one boy with an array of cool gadgets is on the autism spectrum. The series is designed for children ages 4 to 7.

