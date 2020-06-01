NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a new crop of superheroes coming to TV this summer but they may need a little seasoning. After all, they’re only in elementary school. The PBS Kids’ animated series “Hero Elementary” is set in a grade school where four superhero students are learning to master their special powers. There’s a kid who can fly but is afraid of heights. There’s a girl with the power to teleport and a boy who creates force fields of bubbles. And one boy with an array of cool gadgets is on the autism spectrum. The series is designed for children ages 4 to 7.
A superhero kid with autism shines in new PBS Kids’ series
by: Associated Press