A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Oscars

(NEXSTAR) - As far as the Academy Awards are concerned, the Oscar statuette is worth roughly the same as a small bag of Funyuns.

The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on April 25, and although the 2021 ceremony will look a bit different than in previous years, one thing that hasn’t changed much is the Oscar statuette itself. Cast in bronze and finished with gold plating, the award is among the most coveted in the film industry — and the Academy values it at just $1.