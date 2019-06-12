Harpers Ferry Town Elections update

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — About a 100 people came to The Barn of Harpers Ferry for an election party Tuesday night. Some were in high spirits, and others disappointed with the results. In the mayor’s race, Chris Craig lost to incumbent Wayne Bishop. Craig decided to run because he was upset with the budget and the Hilltop House Hotel project. Even though Craig lost, he still plans to be active in the community.

“I intend to stay on the BZA in that case and hope for the best and continue working for the town,” said Craig.

Mayor Wayne Bishop, while celebrating his election win, says progress has been made on the Hilltop House Hotel project.

“It’s kind of a complicated business deal and process, but i think your current administration has a good handle on it. it’s not something you get bulldozed on. it’s not something you rush with and i think we’re well on our way,” said Bishop.

In the town recorder contest, incumbent Kevin Carden beat challenger Myles Morse. In the council races, there were nine candidates for a total of five seats. In the end, a mix of incumbents and newcomers won out.

“I sensed a need for transparency, more transparency in our local government, a focus on the long term financial security of our town and making sure our residents are really well informed,” said Jay Premack, a town council candidate.

The new administration will start at the beginning of July.