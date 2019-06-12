Supervisor Jeff McKay secures Democratic nomination for Fairfax County Board of Supervisors chair

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With the polls now closed, ballots have been counted for the Fairfax County chairman primary race.

Fairfax County voters weeded through the crowded race of Democrats vying for chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Lee District Supervisor Jeff McKay accepted the Democratic nomination Tuesday night at a watch party in Springfield.

“I am so proud of Fairfax County; the county that I love; the county that delivered tonight, and the county that knows we are the progressive county that leads the United States of America because we elect the right people to office,” said McKay.

McKay made a point to thank opponents Alicia Plerhoples and Ryan McElveen; he also made a point to leave Tim Chapman out of the equation, who clinched less than 10 percent of the votes on Tuesday.

This spring, the developer released a memo that suggested McKay and his wife purchased their home through a quid pro quo arrangement in exchange for McKay’s support for a rezoning request.

“He attempted to smear an honorable man who has devoted himself to public service and the voters, my friends, saw through it,” said Congressman Gerry Connolly, also former chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

“I will never forget my roots; I will never forget where I came from; I will never forget that,” said McKay, born and raised in Fairfax. “And those people in Lee District got me started and they’re going to make sure we finish and make sure Fairfax County is phenomenal.”

McKay goes head-to-head with Republican Joe Galdo in November’s general election.