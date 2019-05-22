Doug Mastriano beats Hammond in special election for Pennsylvania's 33rd senatorial district Video

PENNSYLVANIA - Republican Doug Mastriano won a special election for Pennsylvania's 33rd senatorial district, filling the seat left open by retired Senator Rich Alloway.

Mastriano beat out Democrat Sarah Hammond in the race, and will represent all of Adams County, as well as parts of Franklin, Cumberland and York counties. In 2018, Mastriano ran to represent Pennsylvania's 13th congressional district in the house of representatives, a seat now held by republican John Joyce.

"It's time to do the right thing for the people. It's time for us to unleash the potential of the American people here in Pennsylvania," said Mastriano, "by taking off the bondage of taxation and regulations that are holding us back."

Mastriano won with 68% of the vote compared to Hammond's 32%, according to unofficial results.

