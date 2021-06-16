DESTINATION WV: Flying through the air in the mountain state

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) — The Mountain State is full of natural wonders and outdoor activities for thrill-seekers.

Hiking, ATV riding and fishing are just a few of the many activities available here in West Virginia. But this time, we tried out zip lining.

Ace Adventure Resort is a well-known spot for tourists and locals in Fayette County. Ace offers zip lining, a massive water park, and multiple other daredevil experiences. With numerous zip line trails, it is a fun way to see the sights of Appalachia.

After hours in the mountains, the zip trip ends with a death-defying drop called “The Plunge.” It sends you off an 85-foot high platform to a rope dangling from the trees.



If adventure is what you are looking for, look no further than the Mountain State.