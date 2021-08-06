There’s a lot more to do in Washington D.C. than just the monuments & museums

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Georgetown might be a neighborhood in a big city, but it has a small-town feel. It’s filled with unique shops, world-class restaurants and bakeries, breathtaking architecture, and endless outdoor activities.

Georgetown sits right along the Potomac River, and you can rent kayaks, canoes, and even paddleboards to discover unique spots in our nation’s capital that are only accessible by water. One of the places where you can do that is Boating in DC.

They have several different locations, including the Key Bridge Boathouse. If being on the water isn’t your thing, then both Georgetown Waterfront Park and Washington Harbour are the places to be. You can get some exercise at the Waterfront Park, and then head over to Washington Harbour for some scenic views, and some tasty food.

Speaking of tasty food, it’s one of Georgetown’s most popular bakeries: Baked and Wired. There’s a reason why the line tends to belong, and yes, it’s definitely worth the wait. Nothing like some locally baked goods and coffee to get your day going.

While walking around Georgetown, you can take a step back in history — John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, lived in the neighborhood at several points during their personal and political lives. Along the Kennedy Walking Tour, you’ll see the house where JFK and Jackie met, and you can even go inside Holy Trinity Catholic Church; a place where the family often worshipped.

Finally, you might think that embassies are those places that seem off-limits to most, but at the House of Sweden, everyone is welcome. The building was designed to represent Swedish values — openness, transparency, and democracy. There’s no charge to get in, and you can even be brought up to the roof for some stunning views.