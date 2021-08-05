Constitution Gardens: An oasis right in the heart of D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Everyone loves a good vacation every now and then, and recently staycations have become widely popular. There’s one hidden outdoor gem right in the heart of the District of Columbia that’s truly an oasis.

The Nation’s Capital might be a hustling and bustling city, but it is filled with green spaces for visitors and residents to get out and enjoy nature. One of the more popular spots would be the National Mall, right off of Constitution Avenue, but just a short walk away, there’s a hidden spot right in the middle of it all: Constitution Gardens. Mike Litterst, the Chief of Communications for the National Mall and Memorial Parks said, “Constitution Gardens is truly one of the undiscovered gems of the National Mall.”

The park is 50 acres of bright green grass, walking trails and a pond, all with a view of the Washington Monument. It is undiscovered by many, though it sits just yards away from Constitution Avenue.

Litterst explained, “It’s located right next to the reflecting pool, right by the Lincoln Memorial, but it’s not seen from a walk along the reflecting pool. You have to venture off the path and come up to see it and enter it.”

Once you do venture off the path, you will wish you knew about the area sooner. Not only is there plenty of space to sit down for a picnic, and friendly wildlife waiting to be fed, but there is a hidden memorial right in the middle.

“The 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence memorial is probably the least known of the memorials around town,” Litterst said. “The memorial itself features a block of stone for each of the signers. It says the state they’re from, their occupation and then a facsimile of their signature as it appears on the declaration.”

A little bit of history is sprinkled into your staycation, with trails leading to other monuments and sites just a few steps away.

“Come enjoy that breath of fresh air, breath of nature,” Litterst said.

Future additions to the park might give people a chance to come out and grab a bite to eat or even see a show.