Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Veterans Voices
Ag News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Gold Medal flour recalled over E. coli concerns
Top Stories
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2
Community Day at the Great Frederick Fair
68 immigrants become U.S. citizens in West Virginia
‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek says he’s resumed chemotherapy
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Deals
Hit The Ale Trail With The WDVM BrewPass
This promotional discount card allows you to get a 16oz flight or 16oz pint for $1.00 at any of the 12 participating breweries.
18 Holes at 12 Courses!
Get WDVM’s 2019 Golf Tour Card
and Play 12 of the Four State Areas Best Courses
It’s HUMP DAY with 50% off!
Get a new Half Off Hump Day deal every Wednesday morning at 7am!
Trending Stories
3 suspects indicted for 2018 homicide in Winchester
Little-known art gallery expects 15,000 people to check out its Bob Ross exhibit this month
United Auto Workers in Martinsburg join nationwide GM strike
Weather
14-year-old arrested for social media threat to shoot up school
Tweets by WDVMTV