What started in 1992, with a tree farmer’s surplus of wreaths, has grown into Wreaths Across America.
Around the world on Saturday, December 18th, 1.75 million wreaths were placed on the graves of our fallen heroes. Jimmy Alexander was at Arlington National Cemetery and heard the stories from volunteers, nuns, and a Gold Star Mom.
Wreathsacrossamerica.org
Wreaths Across America… and Arlington National Cemetery.
What started in 1992, with a tree farmer’s surplus of wreaths, has grown into Wreaths Across America.