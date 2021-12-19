Wreaths Across America… and Arlington National Cemetery.

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What started in 1992, with a tree farmer’s surplus of wreaths, has grown into Wreaths Across America. 
Around the world on Saturday, December 18th, 1.75 million wreaths were placed on the graves of our fallen heroes. Jimmy Alexander was at Arlington National Cemetery and heard the stories from volunteers, nuns, and a Gold Star Mom. 
Wreathsacrossamerica.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Celebrity Interviews

More DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories