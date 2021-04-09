World reacts to Prince Philip’s death

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — Memories of the late Prince Philip are pouring in on social media as the world reacts to the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.
“Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a prepared speech. “He was an environmentalist and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.”
British politicians from all sides paid their respects on Twitter.
Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, posted a lengthy statement praising Philip’s generosity. “He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service,” Welby wrote.
International leaders are also weighing in. India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, said Philip, “had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service activities.”