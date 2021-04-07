will.i.am creates high-tech mask with built-in headphones, mics and fans

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Former Black Eyed Peas lead member will.i.am has pivoted into the mask industry by creating a high-tech “smart mask” with Honeywell.

It’s called XUPERMASK and brings technologies like active noise canceling audio, microphone, LED lights, a magnetic earbud dock, HEPA filters and fans into a battery-powered mask.

“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal. In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide function with style,” will.i.am said in a statement.

Two styles of the mask (Courtesy: Honeywell)

The masks will cost just under $300 and goes on sale Thursday.