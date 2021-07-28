Wife Creates Obscure Healthy Alternatives To Husband’s Favorite Foods

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Simple and healthy alternatives to regular foods like cauliflower bread instead of white bread are amazing. They make you feel better about your eating, but aren’t much different from the original. The healthy alternatives Graca makes for her husband, though, are more of a loose interpretation. We won’t knock it ’til we try it, but something about watermelon as pizza crust is too much for our pizza-loving hearts. If her husband likes it, that’s really all that matters!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories