CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A West Virginia program is teaming up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to make it easier for parents and families to gain access to food assistance and books for their young children.

The West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) women, infants and children in West Virginia by providing quality nutrition and breastfeeding counseling and education. It also gives parents healthy food and tips for maintaining nutrition on a budget.

The Imagination Library is a program that provides free books by mail to encourage early childhood literacy.

Both WIC and the Imagination Library are offered to children through the age of five. So by registering for both services, families can get help providing for their young children in both nutrition and education.

The Imagination Library program mails free, age-appropriate books to registered children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.

Register for the Imagination Library online or at a WV WIC clinic. Once registered, the Imagination Library will mail an age-appropriate book to the family each month, addressed to the child.