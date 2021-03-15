Why This Paraglider Says You Can’t Go Wrong With EN-A Wings

DCW50
The thought of experiencing a mishap while flying through the sky is pretty terrifying, but professional paraglider [Theo de Blic](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQws_ztx35_bVW0bnO6KzIQ) is showing us that with the right mentality and the right equipment, you can get yourself back on track. By collapsing his canopy mid-flight, Theo proves just how safe EN-A wings really are with this enlightening safety demonstration. During these types of situations, EN-A wings are designed to re-inflate themselves — making them an excellent choice for both beginners and pros alike!

