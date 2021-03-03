Who will included in Phase 2-A for vaccine allocation?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his Wednesday morning COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Justice announced the shift into Phase 2-A of vaccine administration across the Mountain State.

All West Virginians aged 50 and older will now be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. This is lower than the previous minimum age requirement of 65. Gov. Justice ensured that prioritization will still be given to those aged 65 and older who have not yet received a vaccine dose.

Also included in the upcoming phase of vaccine allocation are all educational personnel aged 40 and older. All high-risk population with chronic medical conditions aged 16 and older are being put into those prioritized groups of Phase 2-A.

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh said they will be working with hospitals and health systems across the state to reach out to high-risk individuals. Dr. Marsh urged West Virginians who are not sure whether or not they may be included in these higher-risk groups, to call the COVID-19 vaccine information line.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.