Who Drinks? Eye Drink….The best two drinks for the fall!

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

‘Eye Drink’ Mixologist Landon Harwell has partnered up with Shmidt Spirits Distillery to create classes on how to make this seasons most extravagant Fall drinks you’ll enjoy and love making. Harwell shares his recipe with Bonita and Jimmy……who will follow the instructions well and who will mess it up.

For more information on Eye Drink classes and bar consulting visit youandeyedrink@gmail.comor  or @eyedrink on IG/FB

For More information on Shmidt Spirits visit http://www.shmidtspirits.com/ or @Shmidtspirit on IG/FB

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Celebrity Interviews

More DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories