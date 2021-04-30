When You Treat Your Fiancée Then She Treats You Right Back

Rayon decided to surprise his fiancée Britney with some cash so she could treat herself, not for any reason in particular, but just to show his appreciation. But, he certainly didn’t expect her to treat him right back!

Britney was shocked by the surprise at first but then told Rayon that she wanted to take him on a date so she could spend the money on both of them. They got all dressed up and went to brunch to celebrate the anniversary of their engagement, and the whole thing is so sweet. It looks like these two found their perfect match!

You can keep up with Rayon and Britney on [TikTok](https://www.tiktok.com/@rayonandbritney?) and [YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFTSZcm3NK1jWRDYQ3aoeUQ).