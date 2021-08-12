When You Don’t Understand Why Your Girlfriend Is Mad

Key and Wees are blowing up the internet with their relatable couples content. In these clips, Key finds himself in some deep water with Wees. When she asked him what he would do if she lost her memory, he told her he would give her a “fresh start.” Now, this could be taken two different ways and Wees decided that wasn’t what she wanted to hear. But, all’s fair in the hypothetical.

What’s not hypothetical is a birthday, though. Key completely forgot his woman’s birthday in the next clip. Even after hint after hint, it took Key a bit to figure out why Wees was upset. And by the look on her face after he remembered, let’s just say he’s got a lot of making up to do.