When Family Surprises You With A Reunion

Being away from your parents at school for the first time is a big deal, and it can be hard for some kids. That is especially true if your dad is in the military. So that’s what made this reunion so special. Little Easton’s mind almost had a hard time realizing what was going on when dad showed up at his school. Still, it’s safe to say this made Easton’s day.

On the subject of reunions, during the past year they’ve become even more special with so many of us in lockdown. Once Maria and her boyfriend were fully vaccinated, they flew down to Pensacola, Florida so they could surprise her mom while she was shopping. What a great thing to do for Mother’s Day.