Kelsey is living in the Czech Republic, but that doesn’t mean she’s left America behind. Kelsey and her friends get together once a year for an “American” themed party. Based on their outfits alone, we have to admit that they kind of nailed the look. Red flannel shirts, trucker hats, and pretty much anything else you’d find at any American barbecue is on display. Except for fireworks, you won’t find fireworks at this party, so we’ll have to subtract points there.