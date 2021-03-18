When Another Rider Suddenly Appears & How A Multi-Car Crash Happens

If you’re like us and you’ve watched a lot of dirt bike videos, you’ve probably wondered if two dirt bikers have ever just happened to run into each other while out in the forest? Well, it turns out, they do crash. Caleb Horejsi literally ran into another dirt biker while he and a few buddies were riding along the bike trails in Tahuya State Forest. Fortunately, everyone was OK.

On the topic of everyone being lucky, you’d expect a five-car accident on the freeway to be pretty bad. In this case, however, everyone walked away without major injury. A motorcyclist in India barely avoided being part of the multi-car bumper accident thanks to the ABS in their bike. Of course, the responsible driver drove away, but this could have been a lot worse.