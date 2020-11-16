What Thanksgiving foods can you bring on a plane?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As many people gear up to travel this Thanksgiving, they are also planning to bring along a dish for their family’s holiday feast. However, if you’re flying you may need to think about how you transport this precious cargo.
The Transportation Security Administration said while most food can be carried through airport security checkpoints, some items will need to be checked into your luggage.
Solid items can go through TSA checkpoints, but they said if you can “spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it,” and it’s over 3.4 ounces, it should be packed in a checked bag.
TSA said food often needs additional security screenings. They recommend travelers pack those items in a plastic bag or container so they can be removed from their carry-on bag and put in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.
Here’s what foods can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:
- Baked goods, homemade or store-bought
- Meats that are frozen, cooked or uncooked
- Stuffing, cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag
- Casseroles, such as traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic
- Mac ‘n Cheese, cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients
- Fresh fruit and vegetables
- Candy
- Spices
Here are the foods that should be carefully backed with your checked baggage:
- Cranberry sauce, homemade or canned
- Gravy, homemade or in a jar/can
- Wine, champagne and sparkling apple cider
- Canned fruit or vegetables
- Preserves, jams and jellies
- Maple syrup
If you’re still unsure what should be packed in a carry-on or checked in a bag, visit the TSA’s homepage and click “What can I bring?” Then can type in the item and the results will tell you how you should transport it.
