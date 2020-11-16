What Thanksgiving foods can you bring on a plane?

TSA agent Patrisa Johnson assist travelers as they clear security for flights out of Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As many people gear up to travel this Thanksgiving, they are also planning to bring along a dish for their family’s holiday feast. However, if you’re flying you may need to think about how you transport this precious cargo.

The Transportation Security Administration said while most food can be carried through airport security checkpoints, some items will need to be checked into your luggage.

Solid items can go through TSA checkpoints, but they said if you can “spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it,” and it’s over 3.4 ounces, it should be packed in a checked bag.

TSA said food often needs additional security screenings. They recommend travelers pack those items in a plastic bag or container so they can be removed from their carry-on bag and put in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

Foods that can be carried through TSA checkpoints. (Photo: TSA)

Here’s what foods can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:

Baked goods, homemade or store-bought

Meats that are frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing, cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles, such as traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac ‘n Cheese, cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Candy

Spices

Foods the TSA said should be carefully packed with your checked baggage. (Photo: TSA)

Here are the foods that should be carefully backed with your checked baggage:

Cranberry sauce, homemade or canned

Gravy, homemade or in a jar/can

Wine, champagne and sparkling apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables

Preserves, jams and jellies

Maple syrup

If you’re still unsure what should be packed in a carry-on or checked in a bag, visit the TSA’s homepage and click “What can I bring?” Then can type in the item and the results will tell you how you should transport it.

