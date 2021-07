Today is National Mac & Cheese Day and the internet has been buzzing with news of a Mac & Cheese ice cream flavor from Kraft and Van Leeuwen.

The Brooklyn based ice cream shop has cooked up a culinary concoction like something out of a fever dream, but is it as terrifying as everyone is saying?

We decided to make the ice cream for ourselves to find out if it’s a creamy accomplishment or a disastrous dessert!