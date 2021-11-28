DCW50’s Foster Meyerson visited his family at their Grandmother’s home in Pittsburgh to celebrate Hanukkah.
It is tradition in the Jewish faith for the religious lineage to pass through the mother, so it was only fitting that the three generations of Jewish women crack out the potatoes and make some latkes together.
Watch Three Generations of Jewish Women try to Make Latkes Together: Adorable!
DCW50’s Foster Meyerson visited his family at their Grandmother’s home in Pittsburgh to celebrate Hanukkah.