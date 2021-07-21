Ok, watching this video from Live Nest Loughborough makes us want to put up a birdhouse. A camera inside the birdhouse captured a pair of Blue Tit birds building a cozy nest inside the box. You can see their family go from just two birds to a whole family, complete with the baby birds eventually leaving the nest. Now we all have that empty nest feeling, and it’s not even our nest!
Watch A Bird Family Grow
by: Foster MeyersonPosted: / Updated:
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter