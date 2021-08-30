On the 58th anniversary of The March on Washington, thousands of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial.
Voting rights, ending the filibuster, and D.C. Statehood were some of the issues that were discussed from the same spot, Dr. Martin Luther King JR gave his I Have a Dream Speech in 1963.
DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander was there and spoke to Hip-Hop Artist Dee 1, Emmett Till’s Cousin Deborah Watts, D.C. Congressman Oye Owolewa, and three people who attended the 1963 March on Washington.
Washington D.C. Hosts The Make a Good Trouble Rally
