Want to adopt a dog? Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue, shows Jimmy Alexander, and you… how!

One of the few positives about Covid-19, has been the amount of dogs that have been adopted.

Sadly, there are more dogs that need to find homes. DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander joined Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue, at one of their recent adoption events.

The SSR was founded in 2017, and are very passionate in the belief that every dog deserves a chance at life in a good home, no matter where they come from.

If you would like add a new four legged member to your family, visit https://www.shenandoahrescue.org