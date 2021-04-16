Virtual Run in Remembrance kicks off on 14th anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From Friday through Sunday, members of the Virginia Tech community will honor the 32 individuals who lost their lives on April 16, 2007 through the Run in Remembrance. However, people can follow this 3.2 mile journey at their own pace this year because the event will be virtual.

From Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18, students, staff, faculty, alumni, parents, and more can join in the virtual walk/run, but they are encouraged to follow proper distancing and other public health guidelines amid the pandemic.

School officials say the virtual Run in Remembrance is not supporting physical gatherings, but it is meant to support social connectedness through social distancing.

According to Virginia Tech, this virtual event features a printable bib and the option to join the Stridekick App’s virtual group journey to log your participation with other Hokies.

The university says this year’s virtual event also includes the opportunity to buy a commemorative 2021 Virtual Run in Remembrance t-shirt, with shipping or local resident in-person pickup options available.

You can register for the run and/or purchase t-shirts by clicking here.

Participants are encouraged to wear their commemorative shirt or their favorite orange and maroon outfit and submit participation photos on Twitter, Instagram, or within the Facebook event using the hashtag #VT32Run.

Even if you do not take part in the virtual Run in Remembrance, every member of the Hokie community will be encouraged to pause on this Day of Remembrance and honor those who lost their lives 14 years ago in a meaningful manner.

In addition, while the traditional public ceremony will not be held at midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, the ceremonial candle at the April 16 Memorial — which will be decorated with flowers, wreaths, and individual memorial stones — will burn for 24 hours.

The Virginia Tech Special Collections and University Archives is also holding an online exhibit featuring messages of hope and love that were sent to Virginia Tech following the tragic shootings on April 16, 2007.

The exhibit, created for the 14th annual remembrance ceremony, features artifacts, children’s letters, poems and more — most of which have not been available for public viewing.

You can look for any updates on the 2021 Day of Remembrance events on the Virginia Tech News and We Remember websites.