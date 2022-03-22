HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) — A North Carolina boy narrowly escaped injury when a bounce house was picked up by a gust of wind and hurtled towards him.

Jennifer Beane, of Hickory, tells Nexstar’s WJZY that they were holding a birthday party and rented a bounce house. One of the children, who was in the yard at the time, was walking back toward the house when the strap that held down the bounce house reportedly broke.

In the video above, you can see the bounce house picked up and flown around, slamming into the deck of the house, flying out of view, and then crashing back down into the yard.

Beane said that they were inside at the time, but thought that the kids went out to jump in the bounce house. Someone inside the house saw the gust of wind launch the bounce house into the air and everyone frantically ran outside to make sure there was no one inside and that the kids were okay.

The boy who was in the path of the bounce house was grazed on his head and his back as he took off running away from it, but otherwise he was fine.

“Please, if you get a bounce house, be sure to watch out for how bad the winds will be,” said Beane.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.