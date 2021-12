VH1’s FAMILY REUNION: LOVE AND HIP HOP EDITION” IS BACK bringing together fan-favorites from all four cities of Love & Hip Hop to continue the tradition of celebrating Black Joy. DCW50’s Bonita Frazier gets the inside drama from cast members Brook Valentine and Marcus Black.

Catch family reunion: love and hip hop edition Monday’s 8 pm et on VH1 for the action-packed, fun, week-long gathering full of friendship, secrets, flings, and forgiveness.