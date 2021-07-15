Van Leeuwen Website Crashed due to Release of Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen and Kraft Mac & Cheese partnered yesterday to release a Mac & Cheese flavored ice cream for national Mac & Cheese day.

Responses on social media were mixed to say the least!

However it seems curiosity has won out as Van Leeuwen reported their site crashed yesterday 7/14 from requests to purchase a pint of the neon orange ice cream!

The @vanleeuwen ice cream site is crashing with the debut of their new mac and cheese flavor!! I WILL NOT rest until I get to place an order for this! 🤣🧀🍦 pic.twitter.com/GW9YHERiZC — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) July 14, 2021

Van Leeuwen were “blown Away by the Response So Far”

If you’d like to get your hands on a pint it may prove rather difficult, especially if you don’t live in the Brooklyn area, however, we may have a solution for you.

The team at DCW50 decided the best thing for it was to make our own!

Check out the video below to see how we made it and what the office thought: