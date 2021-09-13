Janne Käpylehto is a former NASA engineer with some time to kill and 100 toy guinea pigs. Why did he buy 100 toy guinea pigs? We’re glad you asked! See, they’re sound-activated. So if you talk to them, they start to move. Therefore, if you set up 100 of them around your home and talk to just one, they’ll all start walking and talking one by one. Just like dominos…only, you know, way more annoying.
Unleashing 100 Guinea Pig Toys!
by: Foster MeyersonPosted: / Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter