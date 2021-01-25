Top Three Tips to Train Dogs…and maybe children.

(DOUG JESSOP – UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) It’s been said that a dog is man’s (and women’s) best friend. I sat down with dog trainer Joe Dickinson and one of her best friends for an extended Jessop’s Journal interview talking about the connection between people and pets. This is an excerpt of the that interview. CLICK HERE to see the full sixteen minute interview with more tips and observations.

DOUG – Who do we have here? JOE – This is Amelia, Amelia Earhart, she’s a border collie. Stock dogs are out working on the ranches. They assist cowboys. The cowboys will be out there with two or three dogs holding fences and purposeful in what they are doing.

DOUG VO: Joe Dickinson has had dogs since she was twelve years old. She is now the owner of Dog Training 360.

JOE My passion is to train people how to train their dogs.

DOUG – If you have three tips you could people with their dogs what would they be?

JOE DICKINSON, OWNER, DOG TRAINING 360 It’s three really complex things that can be really simple. Number one is stop talking to your dog. DOUG – You are supposed to give this dog commands, are you saying don’t do that? JOE – Don’t do that. DOUG – Why? JOE – Because our body language speaks much better to the dog than our words do. DOUG – okay makes sense. Number two? JOE – Number two feeds into the other one. Consistency. Staying consistent. Our bodies can stay consistent. Because our bodies say yes and then we feel bad and we don’t follow through. They all feed into each other. DOUG – a little softy. JOE – I would dare bet, Doug. If your wife was not happy with you. You disrupted something. She doesn’t even have to say anything. DOUG – Yeah. JOE – You’ve thrown off her rhythm DOUG – What would tip number three be? JOE – Tip number three would be to have expectations on your dog. DOUG – What do you mean? JOE- We forget how amazing they are and how capable they are of specific things. You can be in a meeting and working from home and your dog is capable of laying on it’s bed for four hours. But we forget that they can do that. DOUG – Do you train children by chance. JOE – People ask me that all the time.

DOUG VO: What is Joe’s goal?

JOE I would love it if every person learned the connection that I have with my dogs. It’s pretty emotional for me. These animals can take you through a lot in life. If I can share that with everyone, I meet … get a dog. DOUG – Get a dog.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop's Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don't normally see with people from all walks of life.

