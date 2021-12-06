TOOTSIE TAKES D.C.!

The eleven-time Tony-nominated Tootsie: The Musical arrives at The National Theatre on it’s first national tour. 
Right before opening night, DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander, the self-proclaimed “world’s biggest Tootsie Fan”, caught up with cast member Ashley Alexandra, who plays Julie Nichols. 

Ashley explains what you can expect from the musical based on the 1982 comedy classic if Jimmy looks like Adele, and what motivated Ashley to become a performer. 
See Tootsie: The Musical at the National Theatre December 7th-12th. https://www.thenationaldc.com

