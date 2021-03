The bar for promposals is sky-high nowadays. Luckily for Carson, that's not a problem for him. Carson is a pilot, and recently he took his girlfriend, Amy, for a short flight around town. Little did she know that there were more sights to see than usual. The word "Prom," was written in the yard at his house. Amy was expecting Carson to ask her to prom, but she didn't expect it to be so epic!