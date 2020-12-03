This Just In Veterans Issues Edition

DCW50
Posted: / Updated:

Bremante Bryant Talks Veterans Issues with local contributors

Bremante Bryant speaks to Laura Paquian about the work she does for Veterans.

Bremante Bryant Interviews Ross Simpson, the host of veterans voices.

Many black veterans still fight for their rightfully earned medal of honor.

Jimmy Alexander talks to Steve Wilkos about Covid protocols.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More The CW

Latest Poll

More DCW50 Polls

Trending Stories