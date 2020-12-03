Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Deceased Maryland man identified in Springfield shooting
Warner Bros. to release all 2021 films on HBO Max, theaters
COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, health officials say
Video
Former football coach Lou Holtz receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Gallery
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Masters Report
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Disney DCappella Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
This Just In Veterans Issues Edition
DCW50
Posted:
Dec 3, 2020 / 02:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2020 / 02:52 PM EST
Bremante Bryant Talks Veterans Issues with local contributors
Bremante Bryant speaks to Laura Paquian about the work she does for Veterans.
Bremante Bryant Interviews Ross Simpson, the host of veterans voices.
Many black veterans still fight for their rightfully earned medal of honor.
Jimmy Alexander talks to Steve Wilkos about Covid protocols.
Featured
This Just In Veterans Issues Edition
Video
DCW50 to host television debut of Gilmore Girls limited series
The Million MAGA March invades D.C.
Video
More The CW
Latest Poll
Seinfeld: Pick Your Favorite
More DCW50 Polls
Trending Stories
Virginia drivers to be penalized for cellphone use effective Jan. 1
Video
Amazon opens last mile delivery centers in Manassas and Gainesville
Video
A teachers union is urging Governor Northam to close VA schools “until the state has COVID-19 under control”
Video
Weather
PWC needs your help identifying alleged robber
Video