We all love showing off our pets, and the same goes for Johnny, a student at Slippery Rock University. Johnny doesn’t have your typical pets, though. He’s actually been creating a whole “family” of pet rocks that are all named Clyde! They’re displayed on campus for all to enjoy, and Johnny adds a new one every day, each with a unique outfit. He’s currently on day 37 and going strong! We wonder how big the Clyde family will get…