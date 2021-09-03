They Know Exactly How To Act Like Their Parents

Josh Aikin is a Los Angeles-based actor with a knack for creating hilarious parody videos. Here, he’s acting like a parent trying to get air conditioning to the backseat of a car. The real question is: Did parents really want to get air to the backseat or did they just want to look like they were? The world may never know.

Speaking of on-point impersonations, let’s take a look at [Kat Stickler’s](https://www.tiktok.com/@katstickler?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webap…) latest parody of her mother! She’s giving some great motherly advice about how to earn some extra cash and sharing how to do the dishes “the right way.” If Kat was our mom, we’d never stop laughing!

