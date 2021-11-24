‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’: Richard Thomas talks CW made-for-TV movie special

Nearly 50 years ago, television audiences first got to meet the Waltons, a close-knit family living on the mountainside of Virginia.

Back in the 1970s, viewers tuned in to watch the Waltons go through tough times, happy times and sad times as a family.

Now, the Walton family is back for the CW’s The Waltons’ Homecoming, commemorating the anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story television movie, which aired in December 1971 and launched the long-running series, The Waltons. Joining the cast of the network’s first ever made-for-TV movie is the original John Boy Walton, Richard Thomas. This time, however, as the narrator; passing the baton onto Logan Schroyer, 2021’s John Boy.

Actor Richard Thomas spoke with WDVM and DCW50 about the new special and what viewers can expect.

Watch The Walton’s Homecoming Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. on DCW50, Washington’s CW.