The Ultimate ‘Star Wars’ Basement — Creator Joins RTM

The Force is strong with this basement! After 10 months of construction, Patrick transformed his basement into the ultimate homage to “Star Wars.” From the opening crawl of “A New Hope” descending down the stairs, to the action figure bar, to the lightsaber wall and every little detail in between, this basement is every “Star Wars” fan’s dream — including ours! Patrick joined the RTM hosts via Zoom to explain how he brought a galaxy far, far away into his home and how other fans have reacted online.

