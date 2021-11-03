This season, the show is doing a new series focusing on “Steve’s Survivors,” where they will be interviewing people who were wrongly convicted for a crime but instead of being bitter about it, took their lives into their own hands and made changes to better themselves. Steve chats with Bonita Frazier on his past experiences and speaks about why he decided to change it up and focus on this new series “Steve’s Survivors”.
“The Steve Wilkos Show” Continues to Deliver!
