The Seventeenth-Street High-Heel Race Go Virtual

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the annual 17th Street High-Heel Race has been officially canceled, however there will be a virtual retrospective on Facebook live on the 17th Street High-Heel Race Facebook Page

As DCW50 has been a proud sponsor of the race for many years as well as the various LGBTQ+ related charities and activist groups involved in the making of and maintaining of this historic event.

The race embodies the spirit, freedom, and magic of being open and feeling safe in doing so.

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander spoke to several community figures involved with the race:

Shi-Queeta Lee, the first Drag Queen to perform at The White House.

Rayceen Pendarvis, the host of The Ask Rayceen Show.

Activist Ruby Corado the founder of Washington D.C.’s only bilingual, multicultural LGBT organization, Casa Ruby.

Here are some of the photos from the last High-Heel Race DCW50 was honored to be sponsor of: