The return of the 2022 “Cupid Undies Run” in DC!

The Cupid’s Undie Run is back on February 12th at Penn Social in DC! DCW50 Bonita Frazier spoke with ‘Co-Race Director David Dosberg about the fundraiser and what we can expect at this year’s event. Their main focus is continuing to find a cure for Neurofibromatosis (NF), people who are affected by NF and can’t cover up their tumors. Bonita also spoke with Megan Thynge, a parent of an NF hero about how she got involved in this fundraiser and why it’s so important to her family.

Click Here to find out more about this year’s Cupid’s Undie Run and register