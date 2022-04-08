Would you know if someone was not telling you the truth? That is the premise of The CW new show… Would I Lie To You? The comedy, based on the original British series, has two teams of celebrities competing to elevate the art of lying. DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander got a lesson in stretching the truth from the host and executive producer of Would I Lie To You?- Assif Mandvi.

Would I Lie To You premiers Saturday, April 9th, 8:30 on DCW50.