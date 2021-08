Over 200 thousand people will enjoy funnel cake, farm animals, and carnival rides in Gaithersburg, at The Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Last year’s Fair was canceled to COVID-19, so DCW50’s Bonita Fraizer and Jimmy Alexander wanted to help remind you of all the great memories there are to make at the 72nd Montgomery County Agricultural Fair.

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair runs till Saturday, August 21st.

https://mcagfair.com